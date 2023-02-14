×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Gruppo Calzedonia 2022 Sales Surpass 3B Euros

The owner of brands ranging from Calzedonia and Intimissimi to Antonio Marras reported a 21.6 percent increase in revenues last year compared with 2021.

Antonio Marras Pre-Fall 2023
Antonio Marras Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Antonio Marras

MILAN — Gruppo Calzedonia logged another year of growth, closing 2022 with revenues that surpassed 3 billion euros.

In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, revenues rose 21.6 percent to 3.04 billion euros, compared with 2.5 billion euros the year before.

Calzedonia Group, founded by chairman Sandro Veronesi, controls the Calzedonia, Intimissimi and Tezenis labels as well as knitwear brand Falconeri, bridal line Atelier Emé and wine retailer Signorvino. In September, it bought an 80 percent stake in the Antonio Marras brand.

“This has been a year of significant growth, as 2023 will also be,” said Veronesi in an interview. Aiming to heighten the visibility of all the group’s brands, he is planning to channel investments in retail, marketing and communication in 2023.

In 2022, investments amounted to around 280 million euros.

Veronesi said the group invested in technological and digital infrastructures creating synergies and integrating its brick and mortar distribution with its online channel. Funds were also channeled in logistics and production, innovating the group’s manufacturing plants, and in strengthening and renovating the retail network.

Last year the group opened 252 new stores, of which 196 were outside Italy. At the end of December, there were 5,328 stores, of which 3,484 were outside Italy.

Exports represented 58.5 percent of sales.

In 2022 the group expanded in the U.S., France, Spain and Brazil. It is now present in 56 countries.

Eight new Atelier Emé stores and three Signorvino units opened in Italy, registering a return to social exchange after the pandemic.

The company is planning the renovation and refurbishment of existing Calzedonia, Intimissimi and Tezenis stores. In September, Jennifer Lopez was tapped as the latest global ambassador of intimate brand Intimissimi, as it expands in the U.S. and aims to increase name recognition. The brand launched in New York in 2017.

The men’s division Intimissimi Uomo also continues to expand through the remodeling of stores.

In 2023, for the first time Signorvino will open a store outside Italy with a unit in Paris.

Veronesi was also pleased with the expansion of cashmere specialist Falconeri, which is strengthening its presence in Italy and abroad.

The entrepreneur has been setting the foundations for the growth of the Antonio Marras brand. “We entered a world of exclusivity and creativity with caution and respect,” said Veronesi. “I believe that Antonio’s art, intuition and creativity, supported by the group’s organization, will bring excellent fruits. He is a talented designer who did not have a supply chain to support him and that would be up to the level of his label.”

The first store operated by the new owner will open in Rome’s Via Condotti in early March.

More attention will be channeled toward the Marras brand, which is “outside of our perimeter, since it’s luxury,” but the Verona, Italy-based hosiery, innerwear and swimwear group is providing its retail and production experience, in addition to its financial muscle, to develop Marras. Veronesi declined to pinpoint the exact amount of the investments in the brand.

Marras continues to design his namesake brand, which includes apparel, accessories, furniture and design objects inspired by his art.

Asked about his main concerns and the biggest challenges for the year, the war in Ukraine was top of mind. While mindful of the impact on business, he was hopeful the year would bring “more serenity and less fear.”

As reported, Calzedonia Group took the top spot last year as the company with the most potential to publicly list, according to Milan-based consultancy Pambianco Strategie di Impresa.

The Pambianco ranking analyzes the companies that have the economic, financial and positioning characteristics to be listed in a time span of three to five years, regardless of whether a listing is in the plans of the firm.

Veronesi has admitted that a listing is “an opportunity we have considered many times, but that we have always postponed.”

Reflecting Veronesi’s global ambitions and aim to further expand outside Italy, Calzedonia held the “Legs Celebration” in September, its first event during Paris Fashion Week. The brand took over Palais Brongniart with a giant art installation and a room featuring contortionists bending and twisting around a light installation.

