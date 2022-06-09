Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Christie’s Auction Spotlights Hubert de Givenchy’s ‘French Taste’

Accessories

De Beers’ Céline Assimon Talks Diamonds and Democracy

Accessories

The Happenings at the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas

Gucci Sets Medium-Term Revenue Target of 15 Billion Euros in Sales

Parent company Kering published the objective, without specifying a time frame, during its Capital Markets Day in Paris.

A look from the Adidas x
A look from the Adidas x Gucci collection. Courtesy of Gucci

PARIS Despite its recent underperformance versus its peers, Kering has high ambitions for its star brand Gucci.

The Italian luxury brand has set its sights on revenues of 15 billion euros, after achieving its previously announced target of 10 billion euros in 2021, according to a document published on Kering’s website during its Capital Markets Day event in Paris on Thursday. It did not specify a time frame for the next revenue milestone.

By comparison, Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury brand owned by rival French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, generated revenues of 16.7 billion euros in 2021, according to HSBC analyst estimates. LVMH does not break out sales for individual fashion brands.

Gucci has seen exponential growth since 2015, when Alessandro Michele took over as creative director and Marco Bizzarri as chief executive officer. Its revenue at the time was 3.9 billion euros. These days, that is almost equivalent to the brand’s sales in the Americas alone, Kering noted.

Related Galleries

But Gucci’s sales have been yo-yoing lately, rising 3.8 percent in the third quarter of 2021, then vaulting by 31.6 percent in the fourth quarter. In the first quarter of 2022, revenues increased by 13.4 percent on a comparable basis, impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Kering’s action plan for medium-term growth rests on two key pillars, men’s and travel. Gucci plans to increase the proportion of leather goods in its sales mix, and expand its Gen-Z clientele with aspirational categories, while simultaneously reinforcing the high-end offer to seduce mature customers.

Having achieved its target of raising sales density to 45,000 euros a square meter, Gucci is striving for a further 30 percent increase, the document said. It plans to increase store space thanks to a 15 percent network expansion and store enlargements, and has almost completed the process of culling its wholesale network as part of a brand elevation strategy.

In a separate presentation, Kering outlined Saint Laurent’s potential to become a megabrand, with a medium-term revenue target of 5 billion euros, double the 2.5 billion euros in sales registered last year. Kering also said it is targeting revenues of 2 billion euros for its eyewear division, launched in 2015.

 

SEE ALSO:

Gucci Casts a Shadow on Kering in Q1

Kering Eyewear Builds Portfolio, Invests in Style, Technology

Why Saint Laurent Is Heading to the Champs-Élysées

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Hot Summer Bags

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Gucci Sets New Revenue Target of

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad