Gucci has renewed its partnership with prestigious Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo to further expand the “Supply Chain Development Program,” first launched in 2015.

Through this partnership, Gucci guarantees to the constellation of small and medium-sized companies composing its supply chain to get easy and quick access to loans with favorable interests in order to obtain the necessary liquidity especially in this delicate moment. In addition, these companies will have the opportunity to benefit from incentives and initiatives which are usually destined only to major corporations, including all the financial tools put in place for the COVID-19 emergency.

Employing over 20,000 people, the companies and small laboratories which are part of the Gucci supply chain, through this program, will be able to finance their growth strategy, boost their internationalization and revamp their manufacturing plants.

“Gucci’s dream of beauty is an Italian dream that tells the world a story about the power of imagination and the incredible skills of Italian manufacturing. For almost a century Gucci’s foundations have been the know-how and skill of a supply chain of small artisans that represents the heart of Made in Italy,” said Gucci president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri. “Through the Progetto Filiere Program that we launched today with Intesa Sanpaolo, our goal is to ensure that the Made in Italy flag, while the economy restarts, can continue to represent Italian heritage in the world as it has always done so far.”

Last March, Gucci and Intesa Sanpaolo teamed to launch the “We Are All in This Together” program to raise funds destined to Italy’s Civil Protection.