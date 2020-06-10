Guess Inc. is feeling the effects of the coronavirus.

In the most recent quarter, the pandemic cost the apparel, accessories and footwear retailer $160 million.

“The COVID-19 crisis has had a material impact on our company, including our operations and our financial results,” Carlos Alberini, chief executive officer of Guess, said in a statement Wednesday morning. “I couldn’t be more proud of our teams around the world as they acted decisively, quickly and strongly to control what could be controlled and demonstrated a level of commitment, leadership and empathy that is unparalleled.”

Revenues across all geographies fell during the three-month period ending May 2, with total revenues coming in at $260 million, down from $536 million the same time last year. Even traffic to the company’s e-commerce business was lower during the quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s bottom-line profit loss widened to $160 million, compared with a loss of $20.5 million a year earlier.

Earlier this year Guess closed 127 stores in China to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. By mid March, as the virus made its way around the world, the retailer was forced to close all brick-and-mortar locations in North America and Europe. At the time, the company said stores would remain closed for about two weeks, or until March 27.

View Gallery Related Gallery Black Lives Matter: Messages from the New York City Protests

As of Wednesday, roughly 677 of the company’s 1,141 directly-operated stores have reopened, including all stores in Asia, more than 400 stores in Europe and 180 stores in North America.

Alberini said current quarter-to-date sales at reopened stores are about 75 percent in North America and 70 percent in Europe, compared with the same time last year.

“To minimize our loss and protect our liquidity, we challenged every aspect of our business which was being significantly impacted by extensive store closures and lower customer demand,” Alberini said. “In addition to postponing our decision related to the payment of the quarterly dividend, we were able to reduce expenses, adjust inventory levels and purchases, lower capital expenditures and extend vendor payment terms to react to the crisis.”

Guess also began furloughing associates in March, drew down on a $212 million credit facility, implemented salary reductions for management and corporate-level associates and said it would reduce capital spend and inventory purchases in the near term.

The company is not providing forward-looking guidance, but said it expects sales trends to be similar in the second quarter.

Shares of Guess, which closed down 5.97 percent to $12.76 on Tuesday, are down nearly 11 percent year-over-year. During Wednesday morning’s premarket hours the stock fell more than 13 percent.

“Looking forward, the building blocks of our long-term strategy are still intact,” Alberini said. “We remain focused on enhancing our omni-channel platform centered around the consumer and are accelerating our efforts to gain efficiencies across our global operations and rationalize our store portfolios. I fully expect to be on the other side of this crisis with a more efficient business model, a more focused and consistent global brand strategy and a more nimble and agile organization.”