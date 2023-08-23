×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: August 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Abercrombie & Fitch Posts Solid Quarter, Raises Outlook

Business

Kohl’s Sees Steep Q2 Declines but Reassures Wall Street

Beauty

Bath & Body Works’ Sales Decline as Consumers Tighten Their Belts

Guess Inc. Sees Tough Sales in the Americas but Europe and Asia Provide a Silver Lining

The Los Angeles brand reported solid revenue and earnings gains despite soft business in the Americas.

Guess Inc.
A look at the downtown L.A. installation, showcasing Guess Inc. vintage. Courtesy of Guess Inc.

Guess Inc. saw a solid increase in net revenues and earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, but the company’s weakness was shown in its retail and wholesale business in the Americas.

For the second quarter, Guess Inc. saw net revenues of $664.5 million, a 3 percent rise over the same period last year, when global sales stood at $642 million.

While total net revenues climbed, Guess’ wholesale business in the Americas was down 13 percent to $43.6 million. Retail sales in the Americas were off 8 percent to $167.5 million. Asia helped make up for softer business in the Americas. Asia’s revenues jumped 19 percent in the quarter to nearly $59 million.

Related Articles

In another positive note, Europe saw strong revenues, rising to $366.3 million, a 9 percent increase over the previous quarter.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Guess Inc. in the quarter came to $39.7 million, up from $23 million during the same period a year ago.

“Our strong performance this year gives us confidence for the second half of the year to deliver on our plans,” Carlos Alberini, the company’s chief executive officer, said. “We have a clear strategy, and our teams are executing well and achieving solid results.”

Alberini noted that in Europe, women’s, men’s and accessories all posted healthy sales gains. The best performing products included outerwear, knit tops, woven shirts, denim, sweaters, dresses and shorts. Accessories were also particularly strong in Europe. Best performers in accessories were handbags, travel products, small leather goods, jewelry, belts, watches and eyewear.

Guess Inc. Sees Tough Americas Sales But Europe and Asia Are Positive

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad