Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Etro Names Marco De Vincenzo New Creative Director

Men's

Dedicated Menswear Shows Are Making a Comeback

Business

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren Higher

Guess Reports First-quarter Results Dip With Shipping Headwinds and a China Lockdown

Challenges from shipping costs, rising wages and a shuttered China dampen Guess' net income for the first quarter.

Guess store
A Guess storefront. zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx

Guess Inc. is seeing customers wanting to dress up again, with women and men both improving their wardrobes after two years of casual dressing and working at home.

The Los Angeles apparel, accessories and footwear company, however, said there have been some headwinds to contend with, including the China lockdown, steep shipping costs and a strong dollar putting a crimp on overseas revenues.

As a result, first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2023 reported on Wednesday after markets closed declined 33.6 percent to $8 million, compared to $12 million in the year-ago first quarter. Diluted earnings per share were down 33.3 percent to 12 cents a share compared to 18 cents a share a year ago.

However, net revenues for the first quarter ending April 30 were up 14 percent to $593.5 million from $520 million in the same prior-year quarter.

Related Galleries

Strong activity was seen in the company’s wholesale revenues in the Americas, which jumped 50 percent in U.S. dollars and constant currency. Another vibrant sector was licensing revenues, which rose 23 percent over last year. Much of that was due to delayed shipments of products finally making it to U.S. shores.

With more stores open in Europe this year than last, Guess saw its revenues in the region expand 14 percent in U.S. dollars and 26 percent in constant currency.

Retail revenues at the company’s stores in the Americas inched up 7 percent with same-store sales, including e-commerce, showing a lackluster 3 percent gain.

With the COVID-19 pandemic depressing economic activity in China, revenues in Asia barely moved the needle with a 1 percent increase. Same-store sales, including e-commerce, took a hit with an 11 percent decline.

“We continue to navigate a dynamic environment that includes higher inbound freight and product costs and a weaker euro and increased wages,” said Carlos Alberini, Guess’ chief executive officer.

But the company has seen its core customer eager to return to stores and buy fancier clothing to get away from a closet of T-shirts, sweatpants and blue jeans.

“For women, we have seen that our customer has a renewed desire to get out and participate in social events and travel,” Alberini said. “We have had great success with dresses where we have introduced significant units in fabrications, textures, prints and silhouettes.”

The company is also seeing strong performances in woven tops, dressy sweaters, pants and special outerwear pieces. Accessories are also doing well. “Our handbags are flying off the shelves,” the CEO said.

The men’s business was strong in woven shirts, outerwear, blazers and pants.

To keep customers coming in, Guess is remodeling a number of stores and opening stores that offer more customer service with analytic tools, better floor designs and spacious shopping areas. Fitting rooms are also being expanded.

“This year we plan to open 60 new stores in North America and Europe, and we plan to remodel 370 additional locations between the two regions,” Alberini said. “Considering the stores that we opened and remodeled last year, by the end of fiscal-year 2023 we will have 750 locations out of 950, or 80 percent, of the total stores updated.”

Inventory is up 20 percent over the previous first-quarter period due to orders placed earlier to avoid late deliveries. “We are very pleased with the composition of our inventory right now,” Alberini said. “We feel we have made the right moves to ensure monthly deliveries are protected for both our direct-to-consumer and wholesale business.”

Looking to the future, the company predicted that second-quarter earnings, assuming no meaningful COVID-19-related shutdowns, will be up around 1 percent in U.S. dollars and 8 percent in constant currency compared to the previous second quarter and operating margins will rise 7.5 percent.

For fiscal 2023, also taking into account possible COVID-19 restrictions, revenues are expected to increase 4 percent in U.S. dollars and 10 percent in constant currency. In fiscal 2022, revenues totaled $2.59 billion.

“Looking further out to fiscal 2024, we remain confident in our goals to reach $2.8 billion in revenues and achieve a 12 percent operating margin absent further currency headwinds as our assumption for more normalized costs and our plans for increased operational efficiencies,” Alberini said.

In the after-market Wednesday, Guess shares were trading slightly up at $18.25 a share compared to $18.03 at the market’s close.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Guess Inc. First-quarter Earnings Dip by

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad