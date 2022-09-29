×
H&M Q3 Profits Hit By Shuttering Russia, Increased Costs

Weak sales in many of its major markets also impacted the retailer in the three months to Aug. 31.

H&M Flagship Barcelona
An H&M store Courtesy of H&M

Winding down Russian operations, increased raw materials and freight costs, the strong dollar and weak sales in many of its major markets all had a knock-on effect on H&M Group’s profitability in the third quarter.

In the three months to Aug. 31, the Swedish fast-fashion retailer reported operating profit of 902 million Swedish kronor, or $79.6 million at current exchange, compared with 6.27 billion Swedish kronor, or $553 million, in the prior-year period.

Net profit came in at 531 million Swedish kronor, or $46.8 million, versus 4.69 billion, or $413.7 million, a year ago.

“The third quarter has largely been impacted by our decision to pause sales and then wind down the business in Russia,” stated chief executive officer Helena Helmersson. “This has had a significant effect on our sales and profitability, which explains half of the decrease in profits compared with the third quarter last year.” 

She continued, “Increased raw materials and freight prices as well as a stronger U.S. dollar resulted in substantial cost increases for purchases of goods. We have chosen not to fully compensate for the increased costs,” impacting margins, she said.

H&M’s net sales for the period totaled 57.45 billion Swedish kronor, or $5.97 billion at current exchange. This represented a year-on-year increase of 3 percent in reported terms, but a 4 percent decline in local currencies.

For the nine-month period, H&M’s net profit dropped 30.7 percent to 4.43 billion Swedish kronor, or $390.7 million, despite a 13.3 percent increase in reported sales, to 161.12 billion Swedish kronor, or $14.21 billion.

The retailer, which operates Arket, Cos, Monki, &Other Stores and Weekday in addition to its core H&M stores, noted that its fall collections have been well-received, and that sales in the September 1-27 period were up 7 percent year-on-year in local currencies. This offers “important proof that the H&M group is growing even when customers’ purchasing power is decreasing,” Helmersson asserted.

