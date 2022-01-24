Skip to main content
Handbag Label Strathberry Secures 8 Million Pound Investment

The Scottish label, championed by Meghan Markle, will use the funds to develop new product categories and expand internationally.

Naomi Osaka's Fashion and Beauty Deals
Naomi Osaka for Strathberry Courtesy of Strathberry

LONDON — Scottish handbag label Strathberry — a favorite of Meghan Markle — has secured 8 million pounds in investment from BGF, one of the U.K. and Ireland’s most active growth capital investors.

To date, the label has been self-funded, with the founders, husband-and-wife duo Guy and Leeanne Hundleby, first setting up in 2013 with a crowdfunding campaign on kickstarter.

Since then, the company rose to fame when Markle chose its totes and cross-body numbers — best known for their signature T-bar hardware — for some of her earliest royal engagements with Prince Harry.

Other celebrities later followed suit, including the Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Gaga, Naomi Osaka and, more recently, TikTok superstar Addison Rae, making the brand one of the fastest-growing contemporary fashion businesses in the U.K., according to the Hundlebys.

The new injection of cash from BGF will help the company build on its existing success and grow on a bigger, more international scale. According to the company, the funds will go toward developing new product categories, enhancing commerce capabilities and spearheading international expansion plans with new, wholesale partnerships, as well as store openings.

The brand has four stand-alone boutiques, one in its home of Edinburgh and three in key London locations, including the Burlington Arcade, Covent Garden and King’s Road, where it’s located next to other buzzy contemporary brands, like Copenhagen-based Ganni.

“We are particularly attracted to the authenticity of the brand and the loyal following that Strathberry has built. It’s clear that through amazing product and customer service, Srathberry has a deep relationship with its customers and is primed for widespread growth for domestically and internationally,” said BFG investor Euan Baxter.

