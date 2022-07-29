Hermes Shows Double-Digit Growth in H1, Driven by U.S. and Europe

PARIS – Hermès is riding high on strong retail sales, showing double-digit growth propelled by new store openings in the U.S. and China, and the return of tourists to Europe, in the first half of the year ending June 30.

Sales jumped a strong 26 percent, with watches and ready-to-wear leading the categories, supported by recovery in Asia.

The results marked the brand as likely the “most resilient luxury goods player in a recession,” as it beat analysts expectations by a wide margin, said Bernstein’s Luca Solca in a research note.

Watches were the strongest segment, up 55 percent, credited to the launch of two new models in the Heure H and the Cape Cod timepieces, while ready-to-wear showed 36 percent growth on the strength of the brand’s accessories and footwear.

Hermès opened a store in Austin in April one of the highlights of its U.S. growth strategy, as well as housing an exhibition in Detroit in June. The momentum resulted in a 34 percent boost in sales there.

The return of tourists boosted Europe, which saw sales soar 41 percent in France and 34 percent continent-wide, particularly the U.K. and Italy.

Beijing and Shanghai led the way in the China recovery as sales bounced back after store closures in those cities in April and May due to health restrictions, while the brand continued its growth there, opening in second-tier city of Zhengzhou, Hunan province, in March.

The company remains confident despite being cautious as global economic headwinds shift, adding that the remainder of the year remains “difficult to assess.”

“In a still unstable context, we are moving forward with confidence, faithful to our role as a responsible and committed company to our employees and our partners,” said chief executive chairman Alex Dumas.

Consolidated revenue was up 29 percent at current exchange to 5.5 billion euros in the first half, compared to the first-half of 2021. Net profit totaled 1.6 billion euros, up xx percent.

The group’s consolidated revenue amounted to 5.47 billion euros in the first half of 2022, up 29 percent at current exchange rates and 23 percent at constant exchange rates compared to the same period in 2021.