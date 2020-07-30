PARIS – Hermès International said net profit fell by 55.6 percent in the first half as the widespread closure of stores due to the coronavirus pandemic sharply impacted its business and profitability.

Like other French luxury companies that reported second-quarter results this week, Hermès saw revenues plummet despite strong growth in mainland China and robust online sales. Its sales fell 41.3 percent to 982.5 million euros in the three months ended June 30, representing a drop of 41.5 percent in comparable terms.

It recorded a net income of 335 million euros in the first six months of the year. Operating profit fell 53.2 percent to 535 million euros, with the operating margin sliding to 21.5 percent from 34.8 percent in the same period a year ago, impacted by the company’s strong vertical integration and the weight of fixed costs.

At a time when many firms have frozen hiring, Hermès increased its workforce by almost 300 people in the first half, mainly in production. At the end of June, it employed 15,698 people worldwide. As reported, the company preserved the basic salaries of its employees without resorting to government aid.

The company maintained its guidance for revenue growth at constant exchange rates in the medium term.

“For 2020, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain difficult to assess today due to the developments that are continuing in the various geographic areas,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

“The loyal clients, desirable collections, agile omnichannel network and independence of the group are the pillars that give us confidence in the future and will support our recovery,” said Axel Dumas, chief executive officer of Hermès.

A breakdown of second-quarter revenues showed sales were hit hardest in the Americas, down 73.8 percent at constant exchange rates, as stores were closed for more than 10 weeks. The company saw a very gradual recovery at the end of June, and reopened its store in Montreal last month after renovations.

Europe was down 60.7 percent, strongly impacted by the drop in tourism, while sales in Japan fell 47.5 percent. The bright spot was Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, down by a relatively modest 9.1 percent. Hermès continued to the rollout of its new digital platform, adding Hong Kong and Macau in February and South Korea in June.

By category, silk and textiles were hit hard, down 60.1 percent in comparable terms in the three months to June 30. Perfumes lost 58.5 percent, ready-to-wear and accessories 46.3 percent, and the key leather goods and saddlery division saw revenues fall 40 percent.

The other sectors division, which includes jewelry and home products, remained fairly resilient, with a decline of 11.4 percent. Watches were down 29.4 percent, and other products – which includes Hermès-owned brands such as John Lobb, Shang Xia and Puiforcat – fell 45.5 percent.

Hermès said it has maintained investments in production capacity, and in July acquired 100 percent of J3L, a company specializing in metal parts for leather goods and fashion accessories. Hermès previously held a 30 percent stake in the company, which is one of its long-standing suppliers.