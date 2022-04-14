Hermès Q1 Revenue Jumps 27% Driven by Europe and Americas

PARIS — Hermès International recorded a 27 percent jump in first-quarter revenue at constant exchange rates, citing strong performances in Europe and the Americas.

This comes after LVMH kicked off the earnings season with figures showing the U.S. driving luxury growth in the early months of 2022.

“The strong growth in sales at the beginning of this year reflects the desirability of our collections and the confidence of our customers in our artisanal and responsible approach,” said Hermès chairman and chief executive officer Axel Dumas.

Revenue in the first quarter totaled 2.76 billion euros, a 32.7 percent rise compared to the previous year in published terms, driven by strong performances of its ready-to-wear, watches and “other Hermès” business lines, which includes jewelry and homewares.

The leather goods and saddlery division posted a 15.8 percent rise at constant exchange rates over the first three months of the year, also beating analysts’ expectations. Growth was based on the increase in production capacity and sustained demand.

The company will continue to reinforce its own store network, where sales rose by 28 percent, with online sales “strengthening” worldwide.

At constant rates, Hermès reported 44.2 percent growth in the Americas, marking the reacceleration of business in the region.

In Asia, the firm posted 19.3 percent growth, from a “very good Chinese New Year,” despite tightening health restrictions including lockdowns in Greater China, resulting in store closures in Shanghai and Shenyang. It also noted “sustained” activity in Thailand, Singapore and Australia.

In Europe, sales climbed 42.2 percent due to a favorable comparison to early 2021 where results had been penalized by store closures due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and despite the war in Ukraine.

In early March, Hermès said it would be shuttering its stores and halting operations in Russia, in response to the country’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The company has three Russian boutiques, all in Moscow, although certain of its product categories, like fragrances, have significantly broader distribution.

The company has continued to reinforce its leather-goods production capabilities, with one new opening planned this year in Louviers in France, and an additional four in the next five years. It is forecasting a 6 percent to 7 percent increase in production capacity in 2022 at its 52 sites in France.

The group continues to hold its medium-term “ambitious goal for revenue growth.”

LVMH reported on Tuesday a 29 percent rise in sales in organic terms over the first quarter, with the U.S. and Europe logging double-digit growth, while Kering will report first-quarter results on April 21. Compagnie Financière Richemont is due to report annual results on May 20.

Following news that U.S. annual inflation in March hit a four-decade high of 8.5 percent, and European countries also logged record levels, prices will be particularly scrutinized after Dumas explained that increases reflected the rising costs of manufacturing after Hermès reported its annual results in February.

“We do not intend to use prices as a way of ratcheting up further growth. Our price is the genuine price,” he said, after the company increased its prices by 3.5 percent globally in early January.

Other luxury brands like Chanel and LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton, Tiffany and Dior have also introduced price increases since the start of the year.