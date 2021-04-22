PARIS — Hermès International recorded a 44 percent jump in first quarter revenue at constant exchange rates, citing a strong boost from China and a brisk performance in the Americas region.

Following recent reports from larger luxury peers LVMH Moët Hennessy and Kering, the figures add to evidence the luxury sector is on the upswing.

“In a still unstable context, our strong sales growth confirms the robustness of our sustainable artisanal model and the desirability of our collections to our customers all over the world,” said Hermès chairman and chief executive officer Axel Dumas.

Revenue came to 2.08 billion euros, a 38.4 percent rise compared to the previous year, or 32.8 percent compared to the first quarter in 2019 — in a comparison with pre-pandemic figures — lifted by a strong performance of its ready-to-wear activity.

At constant rates, the firm posted 74.3 percent growth in Asia, with activity in China that the company characterized as “highly dynamic,” while business was “sustained” in South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Australia. In Europe, sales were down 4.4 percent due to the absence of international visitors, as well as ongoing coronavirus lockdowns. The firm reported 22.6 percent growth in the Americas, meanwhile, marking an upturn in business there.

Hermès has been reinforcing its own store network, which posted 41 percent growth compared to 2019 figures, as digital sales rise and as business in wholesale channels, which was down 2 percent, suffers from the lack of international travel.

While the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic evolve on a daily basis and are difficult to assess, the company cited its integrated craftsmanship model, balanced distribution network and customer loyalty as reasons for confidence in the future.

The company continues to increase leather-goods production capacity, with new sites opening in Guyenne and Montereau in France this year.

The group maintained its “ambitious goal for revenue growth” in the medium term, despite economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties.

LVMH last week reported a 30 percent rise in sales in organic terms over the first quarter while Kering revenues bounced back above pre-pandemic levels, with its star label Gucci recording 24.6 percent growth in organic terms.

For this year, Bain & Co. has forecast growth between 10 percent to 12 percent, or 17 percent to 19 percent, depending on macroeconomic conditions, the evolution of COVID-19 and the speed of return to travel globally, as well as the resilience and confidence of local customers. The firm estimates that sales of personal luxury goods fell by 23 percent in 2020, the sharpest drop on record.