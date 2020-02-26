By  on February 26, 2020

PARIS — Hermès International reported revenues rose 10.7 percent over the last three months of 2019 at constant rates, slowing from the previous quarter and giving a snapshot of luxury business before the coronavirus outbreak.

In its annual results statement, the high end silk and leather goods company made no mention of the virus, which is disrupting business and weighing heavily on share prices across industries: Luxury goods groups have seen a $25.5 billion decrease in market capitalization since Monday.

