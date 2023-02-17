×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood

Fashion

André Leon Talley Estate Sale Racks Up $1.38M

Business

Drake, 21 Savage Settle Lawsuit With Condé Nast

Hermès Q4 Sales Up 23 Percent on Strong Global Demand

It finished out an exceptional year for the company on the strength of the Americas and return of tourists to France.

Hermès' Nanjing store.
Hermès' Nanjing store. Courtesy of Hermès

PARIS – Riding on a strong fourth quarter, Hermès finished the year with sales up 23 percent at constant exchange rates to 2.99 billion euros, led by 32 percent growth in the Americas in the last three months of 2022.

The results were slightly ahead of the analyst expectations, which had predicted 2.8 billion euros.

The quarter topped a year of exceptional results for the company, with revenue up 23 percent at constant exchange in 2022 over 2021 to 11.6 billion euros.

“In 2022, Hermès had an exceptional year thanks notably to the good performance of its international markets. This success reinforces our approach as an artisanal and highly integrated company, mainly in France: a design house that offers objects conceived to be functional, with an assertive style and uncompromising quality. The year underpins the relevance of our responsible and sustainable model,” said Hermès executive chairman Axel Dumas.

Related Galleries

The Americas led sales regionally, following the opening of a new flagship in New York in September and a revamped location in Guadalajara, Mexico, in October.

The company’s home country of France also showed strong growth on the return of tourists, up 27 percent with an emphasis on the year-end holiday season. Hermès highlighted its new store in Strasbourg, which opened its doors in November.

Recovery in China as the country exited pandemic-era restrictions continued at a dynamic pace, on the heels of its new Shanghai store, with sales up 22 percent. Other store openings including Seoul and Hong Kong, boosted numbers across the region.

Japan was also up 20 percent, with a new store opening in Nagoya and an exhibition in Kyoto flying the houses cultural flag, which boosted sales.

Outside of France, the rest of Europe was the slowest region, but still registered an exceptional 18 percent growth, which was boosted not only by tourists but also loyal local clients, the company said.

Watches led the way for the company, with sales in the division up 46 percent. Hermès’ newest H08 men’s model was a standout, the company said. Winning the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prize for its “Arceau Le temps voyageur” model in November, that was the jewel in the crown for the division.

Hermès’ fashion division for both men and women continued to accelerate, particularly on the strength of accessories and footwear, showing a 36 percent boost in sales.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Hot Summer Bags

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hermès Strong Q4 Results Tops Exceptional 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad