Hermès Q4 Sales Up 23 Percent on Strong Global Demand

PARIS – Riding on a strong fourth quarter, Hermès finished the year with sales up 23 percent at constant exchange rates to 2.99 billion euros, led by 32 percent growth in the Americas in the last three months of 2022.

The results were slightly ahead of the analyst expectations, which had predicted 2.8 billion euros.

The quarter topped a year of exceptional results for the company, with revenue up 23 percent at constant exchange in 2022 over 2021 to 11.6 billion euros.

“In 2022, Hermès had an exceptional year thanks notably to the good performance of its international markets. This success reinforces our approach as an artisanal and highly integrated company, mainly in France: a design house that offers objects conceived to be functional, with an assertive style and uncompromising quality. The year underpins the relevance of our responsible and sustainable model,” said Hermès executive chairman Axel Dumas.

The Americas led sales regionally, following the opening of a new flagship in New York in September and a revamped location in Guadalajara, Mexico, in October.

The company’s home country of France also showed strong growth on the return of tourists, up 27 percent with an emphasis on the year-end holiday season. Hermès highlighted its new store in Strasbourg, which opened its doors in November.

Recovery in China as the country exited pandemic-era restrictions continued at a dynamic pace, on the heels of its new Shanghai store, with sales up 22 percent. Other store openings including Seoul and Hong Kong, boosted numbers across the region.

Japan was also up 20 percent, with a new store opening in Nagoya and an exhibition in Kyoto flying the houses cultural flag, which boosted sales.

Outside of France, the rest of Europe was the slowest region, but still registered an exceptional 18 percent growth, which was boosted not only by tourists but also loyal local clients, the company said.

Watches led the way for the company, with sales in the division up 46 percent. Hermès’ newest H08 men’s model was a standout, the company said. Winning the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prize for its “Arceau Le temps voyageur” model in November, that was the jewel in the crown for the division.

Hermès’ fashion division for both men and women continued to accelerate, particularly on the strength of accessories and footwear, showing a 36 percent boost in sales.