Hermès Races Past Luxury Pack With Q2 Sales Gaining 28%

PARIS – What headwinds? Hermès International galloped along at a stunning pace, with second-quarter sales rising 28 percent at constant currency against the backdrop of a U.S. slowdown, underlining the French brand’s resilience despite economic softening and geopolitical worries.

Revenues reached 3.32 billion euros in the three months to June 30, with the Americas logging an increase of 20 percent during the period. The luxury house continued its strategy of store openings in smaller cities, with a new outpost in in the holiday destination of Apsen, Colorado, in June, which was hot on the heels of an opening in Naples, Florida, last February. It also had activations in Austin, Texas, in May.

In the first six months of 2023, revenue was up 25 percent at constant exchange to 6.7 billion euros.

“The 2023 first-half results reflect the strength of the pillars of the artisanal model of the house: quality of materials, exceptional know-how and abundant creativity. To support this growth, we continue to invest in our production capacities, in the expansion of our network, while accelerating job creation and training in all of the group’s métiers,” said Hermès executive chair Axel Dumas.

The Q2 results beat analysts expectations by four points, securing the company’s position as the luxury sector’s leader.

“Hermès blows the whole luxury goods industry out of the water,” Bernstein analyst Luca Solca said in a research note shortly after the results were released. “Noblesse oblige, Hermès stands head and shoulders above anyone else.”

Sales were up 32.3 percent in Asia in the second quarter, with China leading the way as it normalizes following years of pandemic-era policy and rolling store closures. The region rebounded with a strong Chinese New Year, and the company reopened its Beijing store in The Peninsula in April. Singapore, Thailand and Korea were other standouts contributing to the region, outside of Japan, which remained strong on the loyalty of local clients.

The company plans to open four new leather goods production facilities over the next four years in an attempt to quell the seemingly insatiable appetite for its handbags, including the Birkin and Kelly models. Sales of leather goods were up 23.2 percent at constant exchange in Q2.

“Despite the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world, the group confirms an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates,” the company said in a statement. “Thanks to its unique business model, Hermès is pursuing its long-term development strategy based on creativity, maintaining control over know-how and singular communication.”