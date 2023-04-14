Hermès Sales Jump 23% in Q1

PARIS – It’s not just China.

Continued pent-up demand for luxury boosted sales at Hermès International 23 percent in the first quarter to 3.38 billion euros, with strong growth in Europe and the U.S., and a leap in sales in Japan.

The luxury company also benefited from the return of travel spending.

The results came ahead of analysts’ consensus, which had predicted 16 percent growth. The numbers looked similar at current exchange, up 22 percent, in the three months ending March 31.

“The first quarter of 2023 is aligned with the good results of 2022 and reflects the success met by our collections all over the world, driven by the loyalty of our customers. We are proud to strengthen our production capacities and consolidate our artisanal model,” chief executive officer Axel Dumas said in a statement. He cited the company’s approach of local anchoring as a source of the company’s strength.

It’s another signal of insatiable demand in the luxury sector, following LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s strong first-quarter numbers reported Wednesday.

Hermès maintained its positive outlook for the future, “despite the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world.”

The company’s global balance and local strategy – it just inaugurated its 40th store in the U.S. in Naples, Florida, and has opened shops in Austin, Texas, and Detroit, Michigan – insulates it from over-reliance in any region.

Travel retail was up 26 percent, showing continued recovery in the sector as travelers remain ready to spend.

It was an especially strong start to the year in Japan, where sales leaped 26 percent. Local customers were driving sales in the country, despite rising inflation and wage stagnation there.

Celebratory spending over the Chinese New Year boosted Asia excluding Japan, with sales up 23 percent in the region. Singapore and Thailand were hailed as particular growth markets.

The tourist flows into Europe boosted sales in the region, with Hermès home country of France up 28 percent. The rest of Europe was up 21 percent. The return of international travelers drove sales, with U.K. and Italy leading the region.

The Americas checked in just under 19 percent, with the U.S. being a particular strong point. The company’s strength there was a standout against other companies in the sector, as LVMH had characterized the region as “soft” in its results earlier in the week.

Sales of leather goods and saddlery rose 19 percent, driven by in-demand handbags, including the Kelly. Hermès has been upping its output to meet demand for the bags. A factory in Louviers, France, opened on April 7. A factory in the Eastern region of France is slated for a May opening and three others are under construction, due to roll out in the next two years.

The group’s ready-to-wear and accessories category gained 34 percent.

An “outstanding” performance in the watch sector on the strength of its H08 line, Arceau and Le temps voyageur models boosted sales 25 percent.

In jewelry and homewares, sales were up 28 percent.

Sales of silks were up 20 percent, with new patterns depicting kites a particular hit in locations as diverse as Argentina and Dubai.

Beauty sales were up 7 percent.

“The group has moved into 2023 with confidence, thanks to the highly integrated artisanal model, the balanced distribution network, the creativity of collections and the loyalty of clients,” it said in a statement.