H&M Sees 158% Gain in Q3 Net Profits

PARIS – H&M Group saw profit after financial items of 6.09 billion Swedish kronor, or $694.8 million at current exchange, in the three months to Aug.31, an increase of 158 percent compared with the same period a year ago.

“The H&M group’s increase in profit for the quarter is mainly a result of well-received collections with more full-price sales, lower markdowns and good cost control,” said chief executive officer Helena Helmersson. “With our continued transformation and our well-positioned customer offering we are optimistic that we will see long-term, profitable and sustainable growth.”

The increase in profits came despite the ongoing impact of pandemic restrictions. While the vast majority of H&M’s stores were open during the period, lower footfall continued to drag on sales, which gained 14 percent in local currencies, as reported.

The company said its new fall collections had been well received by consumers, and that sales in September were slightly up in local currencies. Nevertheless, “demand was not able to be fully met because of disruption and delays in product flow,” H&M said.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, the group’s net profit was 8.3 billion Swedish kronor, or $946.9 million, compared with a loss of 1.61 billion Swedish kronor, or $183.7 million, in the prior-year period.

Net sales stood at 142.15 billion Swedish kronor, or $16.22 billion, an increase of 5.7 percent year-on-year.