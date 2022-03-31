H&M Group Reports Q1 Profitability Gains

PARIS – H&M Group reported operating profit of 458 million Swedish kronor, or $48.8 million at current exchange, in the three months ended Feb. 28. This compared with an operating loss of 1.13 billion Swedish kronor, or $123.6 million, in the same period a year ago.

The company’s net profit for the period came in at 217 million Swedish kronor, or $23.1 million, compared with a net loss of 1.07 billion Swedish kronor, or $114 million, last year.

The Swedish fast-fashion retailer, which operates Cos, Monki, & Other Stories, Arket and Weekday as well as its core banner, said its business in the quarter had continued to be impacted by the negative effects of the pandemic in many of its major markets, as well as by increased growth-related initiatives, particularly within tech and the supply chain.

H&M Group is aiming to double its revenues by 2030 while halving its carbon footprint, as reported.

“Having ended last year with sales back at the same level as before the pandemic and in a strong financial position, we started the new year with increased initiatives to create an even better foundation for long-term growth,” stated H&M Group chief executive officer Helena Helmersson.

First-quarter sales in local currencies increased 18 percent year-on-year, and in reported terms, they were up 23 percent to 49.17 billion Swedish kronor, or $5.24 billion, as reported. In physical stores, revenues gained 38 percent year-on-year, while online sales were just below those of a year ago, the company said.

“In addition to the general consequences of the pandemic such as disruptions and delays in the supply chain, some of our major markets were impacted by a new wave of the pandemic in the first quarter,” said Helmersson.

The company saw an ongoing increase in its full-price sales during the period, leading to a higher than expected decrease in markdowns.

In March, H&M said its sales in local currencies increased 6 percent. Not including the impact of halting sales in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine at the beginning of March, local-currency sales for the period gained 11 percent.

