Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Business

Pandora Aims to Double Its U.S. Business, Triple in China

Business

Mytheresa Notches 36% Q4 Sales Rise as Clients Opt for Online Luxury

H&M Group Reports Q3 Sales Up 14% in Local Currencies

The fast-fashion retailer said that with the exception of Asia and Oceania, sales were back at pre-pandemic levels.

H&M in London as the shops
H&M in London as the shops re-open. Manu Valcarce/WWD

PARIS – H&M Group’s sales grew 14 percent in local currencies in the three months to Aug. 31, compared with the same period a year ago.

In reported terms, sales increased 9 percent to 55.59 billion Swedish kronor, or $6.47 billion at current exchange.

The company said the sales numbers echoed a “strong recovery,” with “more full-price sales and good cost control,” although performance varied by market, and gains were still dragged down by temporary closures in some countries.

“Lockdowns and restrictions have continued to hamper development, particularly in Asia,” the company stated. In-store sales have been picking up, however, as restrictions have eased, and online revenues have continued to grow, according to H&M.

With the exception of Asia and Oceania, it said, sales in local currencies were back at pre-pandemic levels.

H&M will reveal more detailed figures for the first nine months of its fiscal year on Sept. 30.

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

H&M Group Q3 Sales Up 14%

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad