H&M Group’s Sales Flat in the Fourth Quarter

PARIS – H&M Group reported fourth-quarter net sales were unchanged in local currencies in the three months to Nov. 30, compared with the same period last year.

In reported terms, sales rang up at 62.45 billion Swedish kronor, or $6.13 billion at current exchange, up from 56.8 billion kronor a year go. That marks a 10 percent increase in net sales due to currency exchange. The Swedish krona hit an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Sept. 27, during the reporting period.

Excluding Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, the increase was 11 percent in kronor and 2 percent in local currencies. The last stores throughout the region were closed on Nov. 30. Also during the quarter, around 25 to 50 stores in China were temporarily closed, due to Covid-19 rolling closure policies there.

In addition to its cornerstone brand H&M, the company operates the Arket, Cheap Monday, Cos, Other Stories, Monki and Weekday brands. H&M continues to grow its Arket brand, with new flagships across Europe and Asia.

The sales numbers were reported just after the Swedish fast-fashion giant announced on Nov. 30 plans to trim 1,500 jobs as part of a cost-cutting drive. The workforce reduction is expected to provide annual savings of around 2 billion Swedish kronor, or $189.8 million.

Reporting the full fiscal year to Nov. 30, net sales in local currencies were up 6 percent. In Swedish kronor, that amounted to 223.57 billion.

The fourth-quarter numbers were in slightly ahead of analyst expectations. Looking to next year, analysts see global headwinds and higher energy costs impacting the company in the short term, but predict currency fluctuations and the easing of inflationary cost pressures will help H&M in the second half.

To ease energy pressures, the fast-fashion giant on Dec. 13 signed an agreement with Swedish energy supplier Neoen and solar provider Alight for a new solar park in Sweden. Construction on the new project is set to start in the second half of 2023 and be online in 2025.

The full-year financial report will be published on Jan. 27, 2023.