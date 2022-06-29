Skip to main content
H&M Announces Stock Buyback Program Amid Soaring H1 Sales

The company announced the buyback program alongside results that showed sales are up 20 percent in the first half.

H&M Sergels Torg Stockholm
H&M store in Stockholm. David Thunander/Courtesy of H&M

PARIS – The fast-fashion juggernaut rolls on. Swedish retailer H&M Group, which operates Cos, Monki, & Other Stories, Arket and Weekday in addition to its core banner, announced plans to open new stores in several markets, as well as a stock buyback plan.

In half-yearly results released on Wednesday morning, the group said net sales jumped 20 percent for the six months ending May 31 to 103.6 billion Swedish kronor, or $10.2 billion at current exchange. That amounts to a 15 percent increase in local currencies.

H&M reported a 5.3 increase in operating profit of 5.4 billion Swedish kronor, or $529.8 million. Gross profit totaled 54.1 billion Swedish kronor, or $5.3 billion. The group credited well-received collections for a boost in full-price sales and fewer markdowns.

Net cash increased to 16.31 billion Swedish kronor, or $1.6 billion. Some of that cash will be used to launch a stock buy-back scheme of 3 billion Swedish kronor, or $294.6 million. The group will launch the process on June 29 for five months in order to reduce capital.

