H&M Announces Stock Buyback Program Amid Soaring H1 Sales

PARIS – The fast-fashion juggernaut rolls on. Swedish retailer H&M Group, which operates Cos, Monki, & Other Stories, Arket and Weekday in addition to its core banner, announced plans to open new stores in several markets, as well as a stock buyback plan.

In half-yearly results released on Wednesday morning, the group said net sales jumped 20 percent for the six months ending May 31 to 103.6 billion Swedish kronor, or $10.2 billion at current exchange. That amounts to a 15 percent increase in local currencies.

H&M reported a 5.3 increase in operating profit of 5.4 billion Swedish kronor, or $529.8 million. Gross profit totaled 54.1 billion Swedish kronor, or $5.3 billion. The group credited well-received collections for a boost in full-price sales and fewer markdowns.

Net cash increased to 16.31 billion Swedish kronor, or $1.6 billion. Some of that cash will be used to launch a stock buy-back scheme of 3 billion Swedish kronor, or $294.6 million. The group will launch the process on June 29 for five months in order to reduce capital.

The group will also invest in growing in additional markets, following the quiet closure of its China flagship in Shanghai. The move is framed as part of a balancing act, with the group adjusting its locations.

It plans to open 94 new stores in growth markets, and close 272 stores in established markets, marking a net decrease of 178 stores.

The group is ramping up H&M sales in Latin America, with more store openings and an increased push for online sales. It will launch physical stores of its H&M flagship banner in six new markets this year, including Ecuador, Kosovo and North Macedonia as wholly-owned stores, and in Costa Rica and Guatemala under franchise agreements. The group opened in Cambodia in March.

The group will also open stores from its other brands, including Arket in France and & Other Stories in Singapore, as part of its push for global growth.

Chief executive officer Helena Helmersson was due to reveal additional information in a conference call.