PARIS — H&M Group said Wednesday it is working with colleagues in China to move forward in the country, stressing its long-term commitment to the country as it grapples with widespread anger there at its stance on Xinjiang cotton.

“China is a very important market to us and our long-term commitment to the country remains strong,” the Swedish fast-fashion retailer said in a statement.

The brand has become a lightning rod for anger in the country against foreign companies who have said they won’t source cotton from Xinjiang due to concerns over alleged forced labor. A widespread boycott of the label kicked off last week, and it faces a blackout that spans e-commerce, mapping and ride-hailing platforms. At least six stores closed including in Urumqi, Yinchuan, Changchun and Lianyungang, with several of the malls citing landlord decisions as the reason.

“We want to be a responsible buyer, in China and elsewhere, and are now building forward-looking strategies and actively working on next steps with regards to material sourcing,” H&M in the statement.“We are dedicated to regaining the trust and confidence of our customers, colleagues, and business partners in China.

“Together with all relevant stakeholders, we want to collaborate to be part of the solution and jointly build a more sustainable fashion industry,” it added.

H&M is not the only foreign brand facing backlash over a stance against Xinjiang cotton. Huawei on Monday said it suspended downloads of sportswear brands Nike and Adidas from its app store, although Chinese users can still download those from other platforms, such as Apple.

H&M reported details of its three-month results, which slightly beat expectations. Gross profit came to 19.06 million Swedish Kronor, or $2.18 million. As reported, sales over the three months ending Feb. 28 were down 21 percent, reflecting ongoing choppy trading conditions for fast-fashion retailers.