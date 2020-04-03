PARIS — Store closures across Europe and the U.S. and subdued demand elsewhere are weighing heavily on business at Hennes & Mauritz AB, which reported a 46 percent decline in March sales and said that second-quarter profit would decline.

In the first quarter, the Swedish fashion retailer showed a 10 percent rise in gross profit, before the coronavirus spread into Europe and the U.S.

“The rapid course of events and the extraordinary public measures taken to reduce the spread of the virus have put people, communities and companies in an exceptional situation,” said chief executive officer Helena Helmersson.

For the Dec. 1 to Feb. 29 period, profit was 28.03 billion Swedish kronor, or $2.77 billion, as the company’s turnaround efforts improved the margin a notch, to 51 percent. H&M has been undergoing a broad overhaul, bulking up investments in technology, expanding digital commerce into new markets, and updating logistics systems and store formats.

The group is now focusing on dealing with the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the U.S., which has prompted the closure of the majority of its vast store network—3,788 stores out of 5,065 have been shut since March 31.

Scrambling to adjust to the slump in demand, it has cut executive salaries, temporarily laid off workers and is revisiting purchasing, investments, rents and staffing.