PARIS — H&M named Helena Helmersson its new chief executive officer, tapping a long time executive who was most recently chief operating officer. She replaces Karl-Johan Persson, who will become chairman of the board. The move comes as Stefan Persson steps down after two decades in the position.

The announcement of the leadership change followed the Swedish fast-fashion retailer’s report of a 9 percent increase in gross profit, to 33.29 billion Swedish kronor, or $3.46 billion over the fourth quarter, with the group crediting more full-priced sales as contributing to the performance.