H&M Logs Profitability Gains

PARIS – H&M Group saw significant profitability gains last year.

The Swedish fast-fashion retailer reported operating profit of 15.26 billion Swedish kronor, or $1.63 billion at current exchange, up a massive 392 percent compared with the 3.1 billion Swedish kronor, or $331.2 million, figure it reported for 2020.

Net profit for the 12 months ended Nov. 30 stood at 11.01 billion Swedish kronor, or $1.18 billion, up from 1.24 billion Swedish kronor, or $132.5 million a year earlier.

“We ended the year strongly, with sales back at the same level as before the pandemic and with profitability better than it has been for several years,” stated H&M Group CEO Helena Helmersson. “Now that we are back to a more normalized situation with a strong financial position and good profitability, we can fully focus on growth again.”

H&M Group logged annual sales 198.96 billion Swedish kronor, or $21.26 billion, up 6.4 percent in reported terms on 2020, as reported.

The company said it would double its investments this year. For 2022, it announced capital expenditures of around 10 billion Swedish kronor, or $1.07 billion.

“We will invest further in infrastructure such as tech and the supply chain, but also in renewable energy and sustainable materials,” said Helmersson.

Alongside its annual results reported Friday, the company announced a new set of long-term goals, aiming to double its sales by 2030, compared with 2021, while halving its carbon footprint in the same timeframe, from a 2019 baseline.