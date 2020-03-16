By  on March 16, 2020

PARIS — H&M reported an 8 percent rise in first quarter sales, a period that felt the brunt of coronavirus in China, and noted March business is taking a hit mostly in Europe as stores are ordered to shut across the continent. 

“The situation in every country is changing rapidly,” said the Swedish fast fashion retailer, listing over a dozen European countries where retail outlets have closed. 

