PARIS — Hennes & Mauritz AB group sales were down 50 percent in local currencies over the second quarter, a period when the bulk of its stores were temporarily closed due to the coronavirus.

The Swedish fast fashion retailer also said that online sales rose 32 percent in local currencies, reflecting an industry trend as consumers deepened their embrace of online purchases while stores were closed.

Sales for the three months ending May 31 totaled 28.66 billion Swedish kronor, or $3.05 billion, a period which the company has said would be the most hit by the COVID-19 crisis. Sales this month so far, through June 13, were down 30 percent in local currencies.

H&M has been gradually reopening stores since the end of April in a number of markets, with widely varying results, it said.

Around 900 H&M stores remain closed, around 18 percent of the group total. Online sales are open in nearly all of its e-commerce markets — 48 out of 51.

The sales figure was in line with expectations, noted analysts from Berenberg, who said they will be looking out for details on profitability, as gross margins may have been diluted from markdowns.

H&M will provide further details on first-half results on June 26.

Spanish rival Inditex, which owns Zara, as well as other labels including Stradivarius and Massimo Dutti, reported a 44 percent decline in first-quarter sales last week, announcing hefty investments in further improving its digital systems. Online sales rose 50 percent at Inditex. The Spanish retailer also plans to focus on larger, flagship stores and close as many as 1,200 smaller stores over the next two years, even as floor space will increase over that time.