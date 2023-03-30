H&M Sales Tick Up 3 Percent in First Quarter

PARIS – A strong U.S. dollar, inflation and ongoing impacts from the war in Ukraine reined in H&M’s sales growth in the first quarter of 2023, with sales up 3 percent in local currencies.

Excluding Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, the increase was 7 percent in local currencies.

The numbers looked more solid in Swedish kronor, with net sales rising 12 percent to 54.8 million Swedish kroner, or $5.27 billion, between Dec. 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023.

The results were “stronger than expected,” said RBC’s Richard Chamberlain following the release on Thursday morning.

“High raw materials and freight costs combined with a strong U.S. dollar had a very negative impact on purchases made for the first quarter when compared with the previous year,” H&M said in a statement.

“The H&M group continues to stand strong with a robust financial position, stable cash flow and a well-balanced inventory. The start of the year shows that we have taken further steps towards the goal of achieving an operating margin of 10 percent already next year,” said chief executive officer Helena Helmersson.

The company noted that around 70 percent of total sales take place in physical stores and around 30 percent online. Sales in the physical stores increased in the quarter despite there being 7 percent fewer stores than in the previous year with store closures particularly in Western Europe and Asia.

Western Europe was the company’s strongest market, with sales up 9 percent in local currencies, while the ongoing war in Ukraine dragged down Eastern Europe, with sales falling 30 percent in the region. Sales in the Americas were up 9 percent in local currencies, while Asia was flat.

Gross profit increased 25.8 million Swedish kronor.

“Costs for markdowns in relation to sales were flattish compared with the same quarter last year,” the company said. “For most goods sold in the second quarter the market situation for purchases of goods was also very negative at the time the orders were placed. The situation is gradually becoming less negative and is expected to become positive for goods that will be sold later in the year.”

Operating profit was at 725 million Swedish kronor, corresponding to an operating margin of 1.3 percent, dragged down by increased raw materials and freight costs, as well as a strong dollar.

The company is launching in new markets, including its first H&M store in Albania earlier this month, and online in Ecuador and South Africa. Cos, Arket, Monki and & Other Stories are also expanding, in Mexico, Estonia, Hong Kong and Australia.

H&M plans to close 200 stores around the world, but open in 100 new locations in 2023.