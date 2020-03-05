By  on March 5, 2020

BERLIN — The outlook at Hugo Boss is troubled. Announcing financial results for 2019 on Thursday, the German luxury label said that overall sales rose but operating profit fell.

In 2019, Hugo Boss currency adjusted sales were up 2 percent to around 2.9 billion euros. However EBIT fell 4 percent to 333 million euros. Net income also dropped, from 236 million euros in 2018 to 205 million euros in 2019, lower than expected by market analysts.

