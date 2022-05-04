Hugo Boss Beats Expectations for Q1, Credits Brand Refresh

Hugo Boss’ new strategy, which has including wooing influencers and pushing its new look on social media, continued to pay dividends in the first quarter of 2022.

The brand’s sales rose 52 percent, currency adjusted, to bring in 772 million euros over the quarter, besting market expectations. That represented a 17 percent gain over 2019.

Revenues also rose 51 percent in Q4. Previously the German marquee brand had been averaging single-digit percentage growth most quarters.

In a statement, chief executive officer, Daniel Grieder declared a positive “kickstart” to the financial year and reiterated his confidence in the current strategy. “Supported by our bold branding refresh, momentum … has accelerated around the globe,” he said.

In Europe, Hugo Boss’ biggest market, sales rose 69 percent over Q1 and brought in 505 million euros. The company noted that sales in France and Great Britain were particularly good.

The war in Ukraine was not having a major impact on its European sales figures as yet, the company had said earlier this month. Although the brand had closed 11 franchise stores in Ukraine and 28 of its own stores in Russia, it would make up the shortfall – around 3 percent of its total income – with sales increases in other countries, it said.

In the Americas, Hugo Boss sales rose 56 percent over the first quarter to hit 134 million euros.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the brand’s sales rose 3 percent, currency adjusted, to bring in 110 million euros. Sales in mainland China slipped 13 percent, which dragged figures for the rest of the region down, the company said in its statement, emphasizing that recovery in other countries, such as Australia and Japan continued. The sales slip in China was the result of COVID-19-related lockdowns, Hugo Boss explained.

Hugo Boss’ EBIT also beat market expectations, coming in at 40 million euros. Analysts had predicted an EBIT of 36 million euros.

In 2019, the last “normal” year before the pandemic, Hugo Boss’ EBIT had been 55 million euros over the first quarter. The company explained that “marketing investments effectively doubled, first and foremost” due to the branding refresh that was driving sales.

Sales revenues from digital channels increased 22 percent, currency adjusted, over the first quarter of 2022 to bring in 146 million euros. Compared to 2019, digital sales have grown 145 percent.

This reflected not just the impact of the pandemic, but spending on promotions in this area – the company has recently run some of its most successful online campaigns ever, relaunched its website in January and wants digital to make up to a third of all sales in the next three years.

Hugo Boss confirmed its outlook for the full year. It expects sales to increase between 10 and 15 percent over 2022 to bring in between 3.1 billion and 3.2 billion euros. It also expects an EBIT of between 250 million and 285 million euros, “despite ongoing investments.”