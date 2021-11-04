Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Alessandro Michele on ‘House of Gucci’ and Learning to Love Hollywood

Business

Allbirds’ Stock Jumps Following IPO as Investors Buy Into Sustainability Message

Business

In the Post-pandemic World, Is Dubai the Newest Fashion Capital?

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth, Revises Outlook

The German brand, best known for its formalwear, was much challenged by the pandemic but now appears to be on the comeback trail, with new management and new growth.

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,
Models showing the Boss X Russell Athletic capsule collection in Milan in September. Courtesy / Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss reported that business was back to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter, when revenues grew 40 percent to 755 million euros.

It was also an improvement on the third quarter of 2019, the last “normal” year before the COVID-19 health crisis began. On a two-year stack basis – that is, comparing this Q3 to those in both 2019 and 2020 together – Hugo Boss grew revenues 7 percent.

“We look back on a very strong quarter with both sales and earnings exceeding pre-pandemic levels,” Daniel Grieder, the company’s ceo, said in a statement. When Grieder took the helm earlier this year, he announced a new five-pillar strategy for Hugo Boss called “Claim 5” and this week, he also announced a management shake up.

The results were better than expected by market analysts who had predicted around 706 million in revenues, and the company confirmed its recovery was proceeding faster than expected.

Related Galleries

Hugo Boss said it now expected revenues to increase by 40 percent over the whole year versus previous guidance of 35 percent.

Instead of an EBIT – earnings before interest and taxes –  of somewhere between 125 million and 175 million euros, Hugo Boss now expects EBIT somewhere between 175 million and 200 million euros.

The German brand saw growth in all of its territories in Q3. Compared to the same time period in 2020, Hugo Boss’ sales in Europe rose 38 percent, currency adjusted, to hit 512 million euros and in the Americas, they rocketed 94 percent to 144 million euros.

Overall sales in Asia-Pacific continued to be impacted by ongoing lockdowns and closures. The company said that around 10 percent of its retail network had been closed in the territory between July and September.

This meant that, despite growth in mainland China, sales in Asia-Pacific slipped 1 percent compared to the same period in 2020, and down 14 percent compared to Q3 in 2019.

As with most other fashion firms, Hugo Boss’ online sales grew massively during the pandemic as shoppers turned to retailers’ websites to make purchases. As brick-and-mortar stores have opened up again, this growth in online sales has slowed with Hugo Boss reporting an increase of 37 percent compared to the same three months last year, and sales of 67 million euros via this channel.

The company has stated that it will relaunch its website early in 2022 and during recent events, including the launch of a second capsule collection with Russell Athletic, the focus has been on expanding reach on social media and in digital channels.

Hugo Boss is best known for its formal men’s wear and had been challenged as the pandemic meant customers were working from home and formal events were cancelled.

The brand reported that sales of suits and other occasion wear had picked up in the third quarter as summer events were scheduled, but noted that casual clothing still did better for both of its lines. Hugo, which tends to be more casual, grew sales 51 percent to make 117 million euros. Sales of  the more formal Boss collection increased 38 percent to hit 638 million euros.

EBIT stood at 85 million euros in Q3. At the same time last year, Hugo Boss was still struggling to climb out of a second quarter deep in the red, with an EBIT of 15 million euros. This result takes the company back to pre-pandemic levels: In 2019, EBIT for the third quarter was 83 million euros.

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad