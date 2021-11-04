Hugo Boss Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth, Revises Outlook

Hugo Boss reported that business was back to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter, when revenues grew 40 percent to 755 million euros.

It was also an improvement on the third quarter of 2019, the last “normal” year before the COVID-19 health crisis began. On a two-year stack basis – that is, comparing this Q3 to those in both 2019 and 2020 together – Hugo Boss grew revenues 7 percent.

“We look back on a very strong quarter with both sales and earnings exceeding pre-pandemic levels,” Daniel Grieder, the company’s ceo, said in a statement. When Grieder took the helm earlier this year, he announced a new five-pillar strategy for Hugo Boss called “Claim 5” and this week, he also announced a management shake up.

The results were better than expected by market analysts who had predicted around 706 million in revenues, and the company confirmed its recovery was proceeding faster than expected.

Hugo Boss said it now expected revenues to increase by 40 percent over the whole year versus previous guidance of 35 percent.

Instead of an EBIT – earnings before interest and taxes – of somewhere between 125 million and 175 million euros, Hugo Boss now expects EBIT somewhere between 175 million and 200 million euros.

The German brand saw growth in all of its territories in Q3. Compared to the same time period in 2020, Hugo Boss’ sales in Europe rose 38 percent, currency adjusted, to hit 512 million euros and in the Americas, they rocketed 94 percent to 144 million euros.

Overall sales in Asia-Pacific continued to be impacted by ongoing lockdowns and closures. The company said that around 10 percent of its retail network had been closed in the territory between July and September.

This meant that, despite growth in mainland China, sales in Asia-Pacific slipped 1 percent compared to the same period in 2020, and down 14 percent compared to Q3 in 2019.

As with most other fashion firms, Hugo Boss’ online sales grew massively during the pandemic as shoppers turned to retailers’ websites to make purchases. As brick-and-mortar stores have opened up again, this growth in online sales has slowed with Hugo Boss reporting an increase of 37 percent compared to the same three months last year, and sales of 67 million euros via this channel.

The company has stated that it will relaunch its website early in 2022 and during recent events, including the launch of a second capsule collection with Russell Athletic, the focus has been on expanding reach on social media and in digital channels.

Hugo Boss is best known for its formal men’s wear and had been challenged as the pandemic meant customers were working from home and formal events were cancelled.

The brand reported that sales of suits and other occasion wear had picked up in the third quarter as summer events were scheduled, but noted that casual clothing still did better for both of its lines. Hugo, which tends to be more casual, grew sales 51 percent to make 117 million euros. Sales of the more formal Boss collection increased 38 percent to hit 638 million euros.

EBIT stood at 85 million euros in Q3. At the same time last year, Hugo Boss was still struggling to climb out of a second quarter deep in the red, with an EBIT of 15 million euros. This result takes the company back to pre-pandemic levels: In 2019, EBIT for the third quarter was 83 million euros.