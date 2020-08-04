Pointing to the pandemic, Hugo Boss said sales slipped 59 percent in the second quarter to 275 million euros. Half of the brand’s stores around the world had remained closed during most of the last three months.

This added up to a significant decline for the German company’s half-year accounting: By June, it had brought in 830 million euros, a decrease of 38 percent compared to the previous half year. At the same time last year, Hugo Boss had already made 1.34 billion euros in sales.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the board, Yves Müller, said the company had been doing everything possible to protect cash flow and ensure financial stability during the coronavirus crisis and that a revolving credit facility had also been secured.

As with many other European brands, Hugo Boss saw signs of an upturn in China, with a gradual return to growth that started at the end of March and reached double digits in June. That added up to growth of 4 percent in the second quarter out of mainland China.

However, because of double-digit drops in other areas, like Hong Kong and Macau, sales in the Asia-Pacific territory were still down 36 percent for the quarter, totaling 69 million euros.

Slumps in Europe – the brand’s biggest market – and North America were even bigger during the second quarter, with sales in those territories falling 59 percent and 82 percent respectively.

In the Americas, the company lost over half its sales – a 52 percent fall, currency adjusted – over the first half of the year, adding up to 124 million euros.

As with many other companies, the pandemic also accelerated Hugo Boss’ online sales, which rose 74 percent in the second quarter and totaled 93 million euros in the half. Online sales have risen from being just 4 percent of total sales to 11 percent.

While sales of both of the company’s brands – Boss for formal wear and suiting and Hugo for more casual looks – declined, Hugo fared better than Boss. The more casual line only fell 30 percent while Boss dropped 38 percent.

Given ongoing uncertainties, Hugo Boss said it couldn’t offer any reliable guidance for the rest of the year. However, retail sales continued to improve from May onwards and preliminary results showed that July was also looking positive. In a statement, the company said it “remains optimistic that the global retail environment will continue to gradually improve.”