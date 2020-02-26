While the global economy is showing jitters and signs of strain from the spread of the coronavirus, billionaires around the world, and in particular in China, are nevertheless having a record year, according to Hurun’s 2020 Rich List.

Notwithstanding a slowing overall economy and trade war with the U.S., the newly-released ranking shows that the number of billionaires in China is growing at a record clip, equaling the number of billionaires in the U.S. and India combined. It was only in 2016 that China overtook the U.S. for the country with the greatest number of billionaires, although the U.S. strongly dominates among the ultra-elite with seven of the top 10 world’s richest from the country.