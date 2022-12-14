×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 14, 2022

Inditex Profits Gain 24 Percent in First 9 Months Amid Price Hikes

Zara's parent company continues to show sales resilience as it seeks to upscale its offerings.

A Zara store in Beijing
A Zara store in Beijing. Courtesy of Inditex

PARIS – Zara parent company Inditex is showing resilience amid global economic jitters.

The Spanish fast-fashion company reported net profits rose 24 percent in the first nine month of the fiscal year, reaching 3.1 billion euros.

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 8, store and online sales increased 12 percent at constant exchange rates versus the same period in 2021.

“In the current challenging context, these results clearly reflect the strength of our unique business model: fashionable collections, an appealing shopping experience and a team highly committed to achieving profitable and more sustainable growth,” said Inditex chief executive officer Oscar Garcia Macieras.

EBITDA in the first nine months was up 20 percent to 6.5 billion euros.

This all comes as Zara is trying to transform its fast-fashion reputation by upping prices – more than 5 percent since spring in anticipation of inflationary pressures – and upscale its offering since founder Amancio Ortega’s daughter Marta Ortega took over as chair on April 1.

Zara has been looking to reframe its offerings with high- profile designer collaborations, including model Kaia Gerber, iconic 1990s designer Narciso Rodriguez, Studio Nicholson and former Lanvin jewelry desiger Elie Top.

The new Zara positioning comes just as Inditex closed its more upscale Uterque brand stores earlier this year.

The price increases didn’t quite offset the climb in operating expenses, which were up 17 percent. The group is seeing to tighten its belt on operating expenses going forward, but flagged 10 billion euros in cash reserves.

Seeking to get ahead of the supply-chain curve, the company increased its inventory inflow going into the year, which resulted in 27 percent increase of stock as of Oct. 31.

Inditex, which also owns Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradavarius and Oysho brands, credited its resilience to a tighter supply chain with in-season production and near-shoring of its sourcing. The company has been heavily investing in updating stores, as well as focusing on omnichannel integration.

Online sales continue apace and are expected to account for more than 30 percent of total sales by 2024.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

