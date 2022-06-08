Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Versace Presents New Course of Home Line With Exhibition During Design Week

Business

Alessi Marks 100th Anniversary, Stages Exhibition During Milan Design Week

Business

The RealReal Founder and CEO Julie Wainwright Steps Down

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as Group Commits to Textile Waste Fiber

Inditex said net income rose 80 percent in the first fiscal quarter, while the company has also committed to using Infinna, a fiber created entirely from textile waste.

Good American x Zara
The Good American x Zara collection Photo courtesy Good American Courtesy image

LONDON – Inditex saw net income soar in the first fiscal quarter ended April 30 despite pausing business in Russia and Ukraine due to the conflict in the region.

The fast-fashion giant, parent of brands including Zara, Massimo Dutti, and Bershka, posted an 80 percent profit uptick year-on-year to 760 million euros, with robust performance across all regions, and in the U.S. in particular.

The company said it made a provision of 216 million euros to cover all of the extraordinary costs from the temporary closure of its business in Ukraine and Russia. Stores in the region have been closed since late February.

The group said it would have reported net profit of 940 million euros had it not been for the closures.

Revenue grew 36 percent to 6.74 billion euros, which Inditex said was underpinned by a “sharp recovery” in store traffic and a “good reception” for all seven brands’ latest collections.

Related Galleries

China was the only market that underperformed: some 67 stores were closed in the period due to COVID-related restrictions. Inditex said the U.S. is now its second-biggest market after Spain, where it is headquartered.

Óscar García Maceiras, CEO of Inditex, said the results were the fruit of a “well-differentiated model that is delivering strongly. The strength and adaptability of the business model and the excellent performance of our creative, sales and operating teams are driving that differentiation forward, underpinned by a strategic focus on innovation, digitalization and sustainability.”

Inditex said the second quarter started on a high note, with sales increasing by 17 percent in constant currency between May 1 and June 5.

The company added that it is making “constant progress” on the delivery of its sustainability targets, with the ultimate goal of using cutting-edge technology to move “the textile industry, as a whole, towards circularity.”

The company said it has signed a three-year agreement worth more than 100 million euros with Infinited Fiber Company, committing to purchase 30 percent of future production of Infinna, a fiber created entirely from textile waste.

The project is part of Inditex’s Sustainability Hub, an open innovation platform created to promote and to scale up innovation in materials, technologies, processes and sustainable solutions.

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Hot Summer Bags

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Inditex Q1 Net Income Spikes as

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad