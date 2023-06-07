Inditex Sales Climb 13% in First Quarter With ‘Strong Growth Opportunity’ Ahead

LONDON — Zara parent Inditex reported Wednesday that sales in the first fiscal quarter of 2023 rose 13 percent to 7.6 billion euros, with supply chain operations back to normal and inventory levels 5 percent higher than during the corresponding period last year.

At constant currency, sales were up 15 percent across all geographic areas and retail concepts. At the end of the first quarter the Spanish retail giant operated 5,801 stores in 213 markets.

Net income rose 54 percent to 1.2 billion euros in the three months to April 30 while EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was up 14 percent to 2.2 billion euros.

Sales momentum is growing. Between May 1 and June 4, Inditex said that sales rose by 16 percent.

Inditex shares were up 4.6 percent at 33.27 euros in morning trading on Wednesday.

Despite its scale, Inditex said there is ample room for growth in 2023 and beyond. The company said that, worldwide, it operates with “low share in a highly fragmented sector, and we see strong growth opportunities.”

The company said it expects increased sales productivity in its stores going forward while growth of gross space in 2023 will be around 3 percent. It also expects a negative 2.5 percent currency impact on sales in the full year.

Ordinary capital expenditure will be around 1.6 billion euros in the full fiscal year with the continued rollout of the new Zara store design, which offers self-checkout areas, click and collect points, in-store silos and stockrooms.

The company added that hardware to implement the new security technology and eliminate hard tags will be available in all Zara stores globally by July with the aim to start test operations in the fall/winter 2023 season.

During a call with analysts, CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras said that as Inditex opens and refurbishes stores worldwide the focus will be on the “quality of sales” rather than the quantity, and that the company as a whole was working towards becoming more efficient.

“Our business model is currently operating at full pace, and the crucial factor in all of this is our people,” he said.

For fiscal 2022 the company is proposing a dividend of 1.20 euros per share, 29 percent higher than the previous year.