PARIS — Sales at Zara-owner Inditex have dropped by nearly a quarter over first two weeks of March, and has closed over half of its sprawling fleet of stores around the world, the Spanish retailer said Wednesday.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is having a very significant impact,” said the fast-fashion giant, noting that it is too early to quantify the future impact of the disruption to business. The company booked a 287 million euro provision to account for the potential impact of the virus on its inventory position.