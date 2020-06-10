PARIS — Zara owner Inditex reported a 44 percent drop in sales over the first quarter, a period that saw the closure of the vast majority of its stores around the world due to the coronavirus crisis, and pledged to further invest in online services.

The Spanish fast fashion retailer, which also owns the Stradivarius, Massimo Dutti and Bershka brands, plans to invest 1 billion euros in bolstering its online platforms and 1.7 billion euros integrating the stores into the digital system over the next two years.

The plans, coming from a nimble and highly sophisticated retailer, highlight the extent to which COVID-19-related store closures have served to speed up the development of digital channels for retailers around the world, and prod hesitant consumers to embrace purchases over the internet.

Online sales were up 50 percent in the third quarter, soaring 95 percent over the month of April. E-commerce is expected to account for more than a quarter of total sales in 2022, compared to 14 percent last year, noted Inditex.

Sales over the first quarter came to 3.3 billion euros, despite the closure of 88 percent of its store network. Gross margin remained constant at 58.4 percent of sales, the company said. The net loss over the quarter came to 409 million euros, a figure dragged down by a 308 million euro provision to invest in digital systems and integrating store networks.

In a sign of its resilience, thanks to a flexible model that allows it to adapt production quickly, operating expenses were down 21 percent and the cash position remains firm, if slightly lower, at 5.8 billion euros compared to 6.7 billion in April last year.

The retailer produced and procured medical and health equipment, including medical garments, to help Spain battle COVID-19.

“Our priority through the crisis has been and continues to be the health and safety of our customers,” said Inditex executive chairman Pablo Isla.