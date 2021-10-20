Skip to main content
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 20, 2021

Intercos Group Prices IPO With Valuation Up to 1.3 Billion Euros

The Italian cosmetics manufacturer has set the terms of its introduction to the Italian Stock Exchange, expected for Nov. 2.

Intercos Group's president and founder Dario Ferrari signing the agreement with the University of Milano-Bicocca. Courtesy of Intercos

MILAN — Intercos Group has set the terms for its initial public offering on the Italian Bourse, which would value the cosmetics manufacturer at between 1.1 billion euros and 1.3 billion euros.

After receiving approval of its prospectus from the Italian Bourse’s watchdog CONSOB on Wednesday, the company filed the request for admission to trading of its ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario, or MTA, which is Italy’s leading equity market dedicated to mid- and large-size companies.

The offer price range of the shares has been set between 12 euros and 14.50 euros. The offering period will kick off on Thursday and it is expected to end on Oct. 28 — subject to extension or early termination — while trading is expected to start on Nov. 2.

Reserved to qualified investors in Europe and the U.K. as well as foreign institutional investors, the offering will include 3.5 million newly issued ordinary shares of the company resulting from a capital increase, whose net proceeds will fund the development of the group’s business and support the implementation of its strategic goals.

