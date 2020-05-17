J.C. Penney Bankruptcy: Top 25 Creditors

Norma Kamali has said she never wanted to be the richest or most famous designer.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “You have to make a decision about what’s important to you. Living a creative life was for sure very important to me,” said the 74-year-old designer, who’s best known for her sleeping bag coat, parachute collection, body-conscious clothes and daring swimwear. She understood that may not mean she’d make a lot of money or be the most famous designer. She never cared about that.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Rather, she said, “It’s what drives you and what you feel you can live with in your soul, that’s really important.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The designer, who graduated from FIT in 1965 with a degree in illustration, was interviewed virtually by Alex Joseph, managing editor of Hue, FIT’s magazine. Topics ranged from fashion shows and gender-fluid clothing to Farrah Fawcett, the pandemic, and an offshore manufacturing proposition.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @lisajlockwood