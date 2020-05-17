J.C. Penney store

J.C. Penney received the same NYSE warning last year.

J.C. Penney Bankruptcy: Top 25 Creditors

As the coronavirus tripped up Penney’s during its high-wire turnaround, investors in the company’s senior notes and many high-profile brands were left trying to collect millions of dollars.
Creditor Nature of Claim Amount
1 Wilmington Trust Senior Notes $500,000,000
2 Wilmington Trust Senior Notes $388,262,000
3 Wilmington Trust Senior Notes $312,458,000
4 Wilmington Trust Senior Notes $105,256,000
5 Nike Inc. Trade $32,067,049
6 Alfred Dunner Inc. Trade $14,211,811
7 Byer California Trade $12,607,412
8 Oracle Credit Corporation Trade $11,382,956
9 Wilmington Trust Senior Notes $9,796,000
10 Siouni & Zar Corp/Kelly Grace Trade $8,465,198
11 G.G. Int’L Mfg. Co. Trade $7,744,899
12 Adidas Distributing Trade $7,080,729
13 Eclat Textile Co. Trade $6,980,752
14 Poong In Trading Co. Trade $6,800,059
15 Tata Consultancy Services Traade $6,663,23
16 Crystalclear Wealth Trade $6,264,329
17 Haggar Clothing Co Trade $6,091,441
18 The Lee Company Trade $6,055,246
19 Van Heusen Sportswear (PVH Corp.) Trade $5,749,917
20 Nobland International Trade $5,247,802
21 Arya D.B.A. Perceptions Trade $5,046,567
22 Supreme International Corp. Trade $5,016,740
23 Breaking Waves Inc. Trade $4,988,940
24 Laws Textile Industrial Trade $4,806,666
25 Kasper Group Trade $4,751,298
Source: Bankruptcy court filing.
