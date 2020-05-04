J. Crew’s Top 10 Creditors

In these uncertain times, home has found new meaning — these artists show how they stay hopeful. ⁣ ⁣⁣ “I started to feel like home wasn't my safe, quiet haven anymore. So I decided to be more intentional about carving out those moments of calm, especially while I'm creating. For me this means a spot near a window with lots of natural light, some houseplants to bring a bit of the outside world in, and a big mug of tea. These small rituals become a safe haven, and I feel ‘home’ again.” -@madelinekate_illustrates⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “Home, today, has a new meaning, it tastes different. It’s the place where you learn to feel good about yourself, to find a balance, that before, when you had everything, maybe it had never been there and now it magically exists.” -@saraciprandi⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “Living through these unsettling times, I'm so grateful to have my home comforts; the little special treats that help brighten up my day don't go unnoticed. I decided to draw all the small things that help brighten up my day and gain perspective.” -@thepoopculture⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdeye⁣ #artists⁣ #supportartists