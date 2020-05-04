J. Crew

J. Crew

J. Crew’s Top 10 Creditors

Here are the companies that were stuck with the biggest bills due when the preppy retailer filed for Chapter 11.
Creditor Headquartered Type of Debt Amount Owed
1 Deloitte Consulting U.S. Professional Services $22,747,294
2 Cosmic Gear Ltd. Hong Kong General Unsecured Claim $14,305,544
3
Sterling Apparel Hong Kong
General Unsecured Claim
$13,683,285
4 RGM Fashion Hong Kong General Unsecured Claim $12,631,201
5 Fashion Accessories India General Unsecured Claim $11,092,743
6 Kyung Seung Co. South Korea General Unsecured Claim $10,250,359
7 Aquarelle Clothing Maurtius General Unsecured Claim $7,817,402
8 China Ting Garment Hong Kong General Unsecured Claim $7,729,955
9
First Glory Ltd. Hong Kong General Unsecured Claim $7,511,182
10 United Infinite Corp. Taiwan General Unsecured Claim $7,142,987

 

