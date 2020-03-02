By  on March 2, 2020

JD.com said it had a good year, even as it responded to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, and its chief financial officer said he would be retiring in September.

The Chinese e-commerce company, which posted net revenues of 576.9 billion yuan in 2019 — a nearly 25 percent increase from last year — said it has been responding to the epidemic by sending medical assistance to the Hubei province, where the virus was first detected, and by providing its employees with equipment including face masks, company management said on their earnings call Monday. 

