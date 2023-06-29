Jimmy Choo Inks Decade-long Eyewear Agreement With EssilorLuxottica

LONDON — Luxury footwear and accessory brand Jimmy Choo, owned by Capri Holdings, has reached a 10-year license agreement with the world’s largest eyewear manufacturer EssilorLuxottica for the design, manufacture and worldwide distribution of Jimmy Choo eyewear.

The deal is effective from Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2028, with an automatic renewal option of an additional five years. The first Jimmy Choo eyewear collection under the agreement will hit the market in the first quarter of 2024. The styles will be developed under the leadership of Sandra Choi, creative director of Jimmy Choo since 2013.

Francesco Milleri, chairman and chief executive officer at EssilorLuxottica, said, “Together, we will design innovative luxury eyewear collections that will embody the best of the brand’s artistic vision and signature glamour. In turn, our collaboration will further strengthen the high-luxury segment in the eyewear category.”

Jimmy Choo CEO Hannah Colman added that, “We are thrilled to be partnering with EssilorLuxottica combining our shared expertise in accessories and eyewear categories to bring to life the essence of Jimmy Choo’s glamorous and confident aesthetic.”

Previously, Jimmy Choo had a 15-year eyewear license agreement with Safilo Group.

The London-based luxury footwear brand has launched a series of campaigns and collborations this year to bump up its buzz worldwide. Jimmy Choo was the only brand in the Capri portfolio, which also includes Michael Kors and Versace, that saw an uplift in revenues in the quarter ended April 1.

In May, it was revealed that Gisele Bündchen is the face of the brand’s summer 2023 campaign shot by Carlijn Jacobs. Bündchen wore a series of accessories in the beach-themed campaign, from the gold Agave flat gladiator sandals; the pearl-embellished Fayence slide; handwoven Bon Bon Bucket Maxi bag; Saeda sandal platform, and the Indiya metallic sandals.

For Valentine’s Day, Jimmy Choo launched a collaboration with “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon,” arguably one of the most fashionable Japanese anime series in history.

The capsule offered a range of footwear and accessories themed around the key characters in the series, including Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Venus, their mentor cat Luna and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon herself.

For diehard fans, Jimmy Choo also offered a made-to-order Sailor Moon boot, featuring a signature Jimmy Choo kick heel, crescent Sailor Crystal jewel and allover Swarovski crystal embellishment. The limited-edition boot, which comes with knee-high stretch, was based on a pair of boots that debuted last June at the Sailor Moon Exhibition at the Mori Art Museum at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo.