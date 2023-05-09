×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Stephanie Linnartz Starts Journey as Under Armour CEO

Fashion

Daniel Lee Debuts Burberry Swimwear Campaign

Pop Culture

Princess Diana Necklace and Earrings Go Up for Auction

RealReal Pushes Higher, but Losses Continue

The resale pioneer also saw its active buyer count hit 1 million.

John Koryl hands crossed dark jacket
John Koryl Courtesy

The RealReal Inc. is aiming higher — and gaining some traction selling more expensive styles — but the resale pioneer continued to post steep losses for the first quarter. 

RealReal’s net losses for the quarter totaled $82.5 million, which included a $36.4 million restructuring change and compared with losses of $57.4 million a year earlier.

Adjusted losses before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization narrowed to $27.3 million from $35.3 million a year earlier. And adjusted losses per share totaled 36 cents, better than the 45-cent loss analysts projected, according to FactSet. 

Related Galleries

Revenues for the quarter ended March 31 fell 3 percent to $142 million.

“We believe our strategy of re-focusing efforts on the higher margin consignment business is starting to deliver results,” said John Koryl, chief executive officer, in a statement.

Koryl, a digital veteran and former executive at the Canadian Tire Corp., became CEO in February and moved quickly to streamline that month, laying off 7 percent of the workforce, or about 230 employees, while also closing flagships in San Francisco and Chicago. And he signaled on Monday that more cost cuts would be coming and were important in the company’s push toward profitability.

In the first quarter, the company’s consignment revenue grew 22 percent and direct revenue from inventory RealReal owned declined 49 percent. 

“Additionally, we made progress on minimizing lower-value consigned items,” Koryl said. “As a result of these actions, we expanded our gross margin in the first quarter, and we were able to deliver a higher take rate, more gross profit dollars, and improved profitability.

“The early results from our key initiatives are encouraging, and we continue to believe that taking these steps will help us achieve profitability,” he said. “Importantly, we continue to project that we are on track to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability on a full year basis in 2024.”

Despite the lack of profits, RealReal created a lot of the buzz that’s helped fuel the resale sector in luxury and has consumer numbers that prove interest in second hand remains strong. 

The value of the goods sold through the platform, the RealReal’s gross merchandise volume, increased 4 percent to $444 million in the first quarter. And the number of active buyers rose 22 percent from a year earlier to 1 million. 

The firm’s average order value increased 2 percent to $499. 

Now, Koryl just has to put it all together in a way that works with investors, who have proven to be a tough sell. 

Shares of RealReal fell 3.1 percent to $1.28 in after-hours trading following the quarterly update on Monday.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Hot Summer Bags

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

RealReal Pushes Higher, But Losses Continue

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad