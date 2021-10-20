Skip to main content
Jonathan Akeroyd Named CEO of Burberry

Jonathan Akeroyd will return to the U.K. after a five-year stint as ceo of Versace.

Jonathan Akeroyd Tim Jenkins

LONDON – Versace chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd is returning home to the U.K., taking the top job at Burberry, the British company said Wednesday.

Akeroyd will succeed Marco Gobbetti, who announced earlier this year he was leaving Burberry to take up the ceo role at Salvatore Ferragamo.

Akeroyd, 54, will take up the role on April 1, 2022.

Gerry Murphy, chair of Burberry said: “Jonathan is an experienced leader with a strong track record in building global luxury fashion brands and driving profitable growth. He shares our values and our ambition to build on Burberry’s unique British creative heritage and his deep luxury and fashion industry expertise will be key to advancing the next phase of Burberry’s evolution.”

Akeroyd said he has long admired Burberry’s position “as the most iconic British luxury brand and I have a deep affection for its storied heritage. I am looking forward to returning to London where I first built my career in the luxury industry to join a talented team with ambitious plans for the future and a strong platform to accelerate growth.”

Burberry said Akeroyd will earn an annual salary of 1.1 million pounds, with an annual cash benefits allowance of 50,000 pounds. He will also be eligible for a target bonus between 100 percent and 200 percent of his salary, and a Burberry Share Plan award of 162.5 percent of salary. His pension entitlement will align with arrangements for the majority of the U.K. workforce, Burberry said.

He will also be granted cash and share awards to compensate for share and cash incentives from his current employer that he will forfeit on joining Burberry. The aggregate value of the buyout awards is approximately 6 million pounds.

Burberry said the buyout awards are in line with the type of award, amount and deferral schedule of the awards being forfeited by Akeroyd, with full details set to be disclosed in Burberry’s 2021/22 annual report.

Akeroyd will report to Murphy, and the board of directors.

As reported, Gobbetti will leave his post at the end of the year. Murphy will chair the Executive Committee until Akeroyd joins in April.

Akeroyd was previously ceo of Alexander McQueen from 2004 to 2016, and he has also held a number of senior fashion roles at Harrods. 

He helped restore Versace to the black during his tenure at the Italian company, and also oversaw an eventful period at the house which was sold to Capri Holdings during his tenure.

He proved to be a steady pair of hands during his 12-year stretch at Alexander McQueen, guiding the company through a rollercoaster of highs and lows, and most importantly shepherding it through the suicide of Lee Alexander McQueen in 2010.

Not long after McQueen’s death, there was more drama at McQueen — albeit more positive. Kate Middleton tapped the house’s new creative director Sarah Burton to design what would become the most famous wedding dress in the world for her marriage to Prince William in 2011.

