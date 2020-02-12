PARIS — Kering posted better-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter, powered by a strong performance in the Asia-Pacific region, and said it was confident about its medium-term prospects despite the uncertainty brought by the coronavirus in China.

Revenue at Kering’s cash-cow brand Gucci rose 10.5 on a comparable basis in the fourth quarter, exceeding consensus estimates for an 8.8 percent increase. This was broadly stable versus the third quarter, when sales rose 10.7 percent, and down from 28.1 percent during the same period a year ago.