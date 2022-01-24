Kering Divests Watch Brands Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin

PARIS – Kering has announced the sale of the two Swiss watch brands Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin, operating under the Sowind Group umbrella, to their current management.

The French luxury group said the transaction is in line with its strategy of prioritizing its labels “with the potential to become sizeable assets within the group.”

Kering (then PPR) bought into Sowind Group and Girard-Perregaux, which dates back to 1791, in 2008, acquiring a majority stake in 2011. It bought the Ulysse Nardin brand in 2014, and activities for the two were merged in 2019.

“The extensive work carried out by the group in recent years at Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin has laid the foundations for sustainable growth,” stated Jean-François Palus, Kering’s group managing director.

“On the sound foundations laid thanks to Kering’s support and investments, we have the right setup and resources to implement a plan capable of ensuring the long-term development of both brands,” said Patrick Pruniaux, who has been chief executive officer of Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin since 2018.

In September 2020, the two brands shed 100 employees – around a quarter of their workforce – as the labels scaled down production in the wake of coronavirus. In its most recent quarterly results, Kering said its watchmaking labels had “returned to growth.”

The French firm said the financial impact of the disposal would be reported in its accounts for 2021, and that the transaction should be completed during the first half of 2022.

SEE ALSO:

Swiss Watch Exports in November Break Seven-year Monthly Record

Cartier and Kering Launch Watch and Jewelry Sustainability Pact

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show