Kering Buys 30% of Valentino, Option to Buy the Rest

PARIS – A week after a major management reshuffle and news of the arrival of an activist investor, Kering announced it was acquiring a 30 percent stake in Valentino for 1.7 billion euros, with an option to buy 100 percent of the Italian brand’s capital by 2028.

“The transaction is part of a broader strategic partnership between Kering and Mayhoola, which could lead to Mayhoola becoming a shareholder in Kering,” it said in a statement published in tandem with first-half results.

The deal ends years of speculation over the future of Valentino, the fashion house founded in Rome

in 1960 by Valentino Garavani. The company has 211 directly operated stores in more than 25 countries and had sales of 1.4 billion euros and recurring EBITDA of 350 million euros in 2022.



Kering will become a significant shareholder with board representation and Mayhoola will remain the majority shareholder with 70 percent and will continue to execute on the brand elevation strategy.

The French luxury group reported net profit fell 10 percent in the first half versus the same period last year, as solid growth in Asia was offset by a drop in U.S. sales.

Its cash cow brand Gucci fell short of market expectations, with organic sales treading water as it transitions to a new corporate and creative leadership, following the exit of longtime chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri and creative director Alessandro Michele.

Sales at Gucci totaled 2.51 billion euros in the three months to June 30, up 1 percent on a like-for-like basis, in line with the first quarter. That was below a consensus of analyst estimates, which called for a 4 percent increase in comparable sales at the maker of Jackie 1961 handbags and horsebit loafers, according to a consensus compiled by Bloomberg.

By comparison, organic sales at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s key fashion and leather goods division rose 21 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, reflecting the resilience of its marquee brands Louis Vuitton and Dior.

Kering said group revenues in the three months to June 30 rose 2 percent year-on-year to 10.14 billion euros, representing an increase of 2 percent in like-for-like terms.

This compared with a 1 percent organic sales increase in the first quarter, and was below the consensus forecast for a 4 percent sales rise in the second quarter.

The group, whose brands also include Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga, posted net income of 1.8 billion euros in the first half, compared with 1.99 billion euros during the same period last year.

Recurring operating income fell 3 percent to 2.74 billion euros, yielding an operating margin of 27.0 percent, down from 28.4 percent in the same period last year.

“In the first half, we pursued our investments in our houses’ desirability and exclusivity. While engaging in critical forward-looking initiatives, we maintained a high level of profitability,” François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, said in a statement.

“Together with the major organizational changes we announced last week to enhance stewardship of our houses, as well as the many projects we have already launched over the past few months, the developments of the first half strengthen my confidence in Kering’s future prospects,” he added.

As part of the management reorganization, group managing director Jean-François Palus will take over as president and CEO of Gucci for a transitional period. WWD was the first to report Bizzarri’s departure. His last day at Gucci will be on Sept. 23, after the brand’s spring 2024 show in Milan, the first by new creative director Sabato De Sarno.

Francesca Bellettini Courtesy of Francesca Bellettini

Francesca Bellettini, president and CEO of Yves Saint Laurent since 2013, was appointed deputy CEO, in charge of brand development, in addition to her current role. All brand CEOs will report to her, and she will be responsible for steering the group houses in their next stages of growth.

Jean-Marc Duplaix, chief financial officer since 2012, was named deputy CEO, in charge of operations and finance. Meanwhile, former Chanel global CEO Maureen Chiquet has joined the Kering board. “We are building a more robust organization to fully capture the growth of the global luxury market,” Pinault said at the time.

Analysts broadly welcomed the leadership changes, which coincided with news that activist investment firm Bluebell Capital Partners had taken a stake in the group. A source with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named for confidentiality reasons, said Bluebell believes Kering is undervalued and approves of the shake-up at the top.

Representatives of the firm met with senior Kering management to discuss a potential merger with Compagnie Financière Richemont, the source said. Johann Rupert, Richemont’s controlling shareholder, has previously quashed speculation of a combination with Kering. “Everybody urged us to do that a year ago, and two years ago. And we said no,” Rupert said in May.

Kering had been under pressure to make a transformational acquisition that would put it on a more equal footing with LVMH and make it less reliant on Gucci, which accounted for 67 percent of the group’s operating profit last year. Signaling its ambitions in beauty, Kering last month purchased niche high-end fragrance house Creed in a deal reportedly valued at 3.5 billion euros.

It must now deliver on the drawn-out Gucci turnaround. “It becomes now very important that the new Gucci team will score some goals and win some matches, to give investors confidence that we are indeed on the right path,” Luca Solca, analyst at Bernstein, said in a research note last week.

Kering’s share price has risen by just 7 percent since the start of the year. Its performance has lagged sector peers despite a gradual recovery in China following the lifting of pandemic-era restrictions.

Richemont reported sales at constant exchange rates rose 19 percent in the April-to-June period, fueled by a strong rebound among Chinese tourists and locals. And Moncler said comparable sales were up 26 percent in the second quarter, mainly thanks to an improvement in Asia.

Overall revenues at LVMH rose 17 percent in organic terms during the period. Hermès International is the next big luxury player scheduled to report second-quarter results, on Friday.