Kering Net Profit Up 34% in H1 Despite China Lockdowns

PARIS – French luxury group Kering said net profit rose 34 percent in the first half versus the same period last year, as strong sales with local customers in the rest of the world more than offset the impact of lockdowns in China in the second quarter.

However, its cash cow brand Gucci continued to underperform versus the group’s other brands, with organic sales slowing in the three months to June 30, likely penalized by the label’s relatively high exposure to China. Revenues totaled 2.58 billion euros, up 4 percent on a like-for-like basis, following a 13.4 percent rise in the first quarter.

That was slightly above a consensus of analyst estimates, which called for a 3.5 percent increase in comparable sales at the maker of Dionysus handbags and horsebit loafers.

By comparison, organic sales at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s key fashion and leather goods division rose 19 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, reflecting the resilience of its star brands Louis Vuitton and Dior, in addition to smaller brands like Fendi, Celine and Loewe.

Reporting first-half results after the market close on Wednesday, Kering said group revenues in the three months to June 30 rose 20 percent year-on-year to 4.97 billion euros, representing a rise of 12 percent in comparable terms.

This compared with a 21.4 percent organic sales increase in the first quarter, and was above the consensus forecast for a 9 percent sales rise.

The group, whose brands also include Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga, posted net income of 1.99 billion euros in the first half, a new record. Recurring operating profit was up 26 percent to 2.82 billion euros, yielding an operating margin of 28.4 percent, up from 27.8 percent in the same period last year.

“The group delivered sharply higher sales in the first half of 2022, sustaining last year’s topline momentum — solid performances in retail around the world more than offset the impact of COVID-related measures in China in the second quarter,” François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, said in a statement.

“In a period of heightened macro uncertainty, Kering is in great shape to surmount short-term challenges, take advantage of new opportunities, and support the ambitious strategies and tremendous prospects of all our brands,” he added.

Kering’s share price has fallen by more than 25 percent since the start of the year against the backdrop of looming recession, surging inflation, supply chain disruptions, Chinese lockdowns and the war in Ukraine. But Piral Dadhania, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, believes the stock is ripe for picking.

“We think Kering is an attractive stock, given its valuation profile and the potential for Gucci improvement,” he said in a report dated July 5. “We also appreciate the portfolio business model, and the strength of some of the brands including YSL and Balenciaga with longer-term potential for Bottega Veneta and the expansion of Kering Eyewear following two recent acquisitions.”

Kering said recently it is targeting revenues of 15 billion euros at Gucci. Detailing its action plan at its Capital Markets Day event in Paris last month, the group said Gucci’s medium-term growth hinged on fashion and timeless products, and there was strong potential in the men’s and travel categories.

Gucci plans to increase the proportion of leather goods in its sales mix, and expand its Gen-Z clientele with aspirational categories, while simultaneously reinforcing the high-end offer to seduce mature customers.

Kering also outlined Saint Laurent’s potential to become a megabrand, with a medium-term revenue target of 5 billion euros, double the 2.5 billion euros in sales registered last year. The group said it is targeting revenues of 2 billion euros for its eyewear division, launched in 2015.

The Kering results come on the heels of figures from Compagnie Financière Richemont showing sales at constant exchange rates rose 12 percent in the April-to-June period, with double-digit revenue gains across all product categories and regions, except for Asia-Pacific.

Meanwhile, Burberry reported that the Chinese lockdowns dented its growth in the fiscal first quarter. At constant exchange rates, retail revenue was flat in the 13 weeks to July 2. Hermès International is the next big luxury player scheduled to report second-quarter results, on Friday.