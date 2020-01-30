PARIS — As sustainability battles heat up across the fashion industry — from fast fashion to luxury — Kering has forged ahead with its environmental profit-and-loss account, reporting it lowered its environmental impact by 14 percent between 2015 and 2018.

Drafting and publishing the system for tallying the environmental cost of its activities has been key to establishing Kering as an authority on sustainability issues, and it has topped a number of corporate rankings on the subject, including several times at the head of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for its category.